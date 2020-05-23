Punjab Education Minister Rashid Hafeez tests positive for coronavirus  

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI provincial lawmaker from Rawalpindi said that he has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

“Those who have remained in touch with me for the past two weeks shall also go into self-quarantine and undergo coronavirus test,” said the education minister in a video message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza on Wednesday has lost her life to deadly coronavirus.

The PTI MPA contracted coronavirus four days ago and was admitted to Mayo hospital in Lahore after her health deteriorated. However, she died today while battling the virus.

Shaheen Raza was member of the Punjab Assembly on reserved seats of women.

Punjab reports 275 fresh coronavirus cases

Overall 275 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab province during last 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 18,730 cases, ARY NEWS reported quoting provincial health department.

Giving a breakdown of the areas from where fresh cases were reported, the health department data showed that Hafizabad remained the most affected area with 55 new virus cases, followed by 54 cases from Faisalabad, 33 cases from Rawalpindi, 28 from Lahore, Gujranwala 24, Multan 14 and 11 each cases from Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

The spokesman for the primary and secondary health care department Punjab said that overall 324 people have died from the virus in the province.

“We have currently performed 197225 tests,” the spokesman said.

