Punjab educators demand extension in registration deadline to Oct 15

LAHORE: The Punjab Teachers Union has demanded the provincial authorities to extend the registration deadline for the students of 9th level to October 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Punjab educators said that all educational institutions were closed due to coronavirus and the entrance of students were prohibited in the school buildings.

The union demanded the government to order extend the registration deadline in all educational boards for the 9th-grade students across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the educational boards of Punjab set a deadline for registration of 9th-grade students till August 31.

Read: Sindh minister opposes reopening of schools from next month

Earlier in the day, Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras said that all teachers in Punjab will have to undergo COVID-19 tests prior to the reopening of schools on September 15.

The Punjab education minister, in a statement, said that all coronavirus test has been made mandatory for teachers and all teachers will have to undergo swab tests on their own as the provincial government will not conduct COVID-19 tests at the official level.

“Coronavirus test has been made mandatory for all teachers in Punjab. No teacher would be allowed to enter the school without coronavirus test,” he added.

He further said all students have to wear a facemask and no one would be allowed to enter school without facemasks. “Students will have to purchase masks at their own expense as the government will not provide them.”

Comments

comments