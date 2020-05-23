Punjab energy minister tested positive of novel coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department has confirmed that the provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik has been tested positive for COVID-19, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Dr Akhtar Malik has self-isolated himself after found positive of coronavirus,” a spokesperson of Punjab health department said in a statement.

It is to be mentioned here that a number of politicians in government and opposition have contracted coronavirus disease and some of them have recovered to health.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza lost her life to deadly coronavirus after being infected by the disease.

Recently veteran Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmed Bilour tested positive for the coronavirus and went into self-isolation at his residence.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation and has recently announced his recovery from the disease.

Sindh governor Imran Ismail has also recuperated from COVID-19 after passing 17 days in isolation.

Moreover, Sindh minister for education Saeed Ghani after contracting coronavirus in March recovered from the infection after remaining in isolation at his home.

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The minister has said that he was in self isolation at his home.

The number of coronavirus cases have reached to 52,437 in Pakistan with 1,101 died after getting infected of the virus.

According to official account, 16,653 patients of coronavirus have recovered from the disease.

