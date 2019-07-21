Punjab govt to establish a cardiac hospital in Quetta: CM Buzdar

QUETTA: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Sunday announced to establish a state-of- the-art cardiac hospital in Quatta as a goodwill gesture, ARY News reported.

CM Buzdar made the announcement during a meeting with Balochistan Governor Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai in Quetta.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “Pakistan is our country and we have to work together for its progress and prosperity. We have to move forward by enhancing cooperation and brotherhood among provinces.”

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, development projects, law and order situation and enhanced provincial coordination.

On the occasion, Balochistan governor said that Punjab and Balochistan would work together for development and prosperity of the provinces.

Later, Punjab Cheif Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Balochistan Health Minister Naseeb Ullah Marri at his residence and expressed sorrow and grief over the death of his sister.

