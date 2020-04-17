Field hospitals being established across Punjab: spokesperson

LAHORE: The Punjab government has expedited the pace of establishing field hospitals on an emergency basis and increased the coronavirus testing capacity to 4,200 per day, the spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson detailed that the provincial authorities have paid Rs670 million among deserving families in six days, whereas, it was decided to give special attention on wheat procurement in South Punjab.

Moreover, the government has established a 200-bed field hospital in Gujranwala within seven days for treating the coronavirus patients, announced deputy commissioner.

The deputy commissioner Sohail Ashraf said that Gujranwala’s field hospital was completed in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the health department and World Health Organization (WHO).

Read: Punjab boosts COVID-19 testing capacity to 42,00 per day: CM Buzdar

The newly-constructed medical facility possessed all facilities including pharmacy, laboratory, X-ray, ventilators and others for the coronavirus patients.

Ashraf added that the authorities have planned to shift some patients to the Gujranwala field hospital from Civil Hospital tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced that it will start conducting random coronavirus testing in the province in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial government announced that it now has the capacity to conduct 4,200 tests each day. Punjab on Friday reported 25 more cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,301.

Comments

comments