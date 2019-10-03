Punjab to finance Baluchistan Cardiac Centre project: Dr Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that Punjab Health Department will provide financial assistance in the construction of Baluchistan Cardiac Centre, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Dr. Yasmin said that all the affairs of Baluchistan Cardiac Centre including human resource will be solved with mutual consultation.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, she said that the cardiac centre will provide quality health care facilities to thousands of people. The minister said that modern training will be provided to the doctors of Baluchistan in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore.

Secretary specialized health and medical education department Momin Agha, special secretary Nadir Ch. Addl, secretary development Asif Tufail, secretary health Quetta Dr. Abdul Majid and others were present in the meeting.

Earlier on September 19, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had taken strict notice of unavailability of free of cost medicines for cancer patients and sought a report from the concerned officials.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen had said that no compromise will be made on provision of free medicines to the deserving cancer patients.

