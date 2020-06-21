Punjab firmly behind Balochistan, wants to see it prosper: Chaudhry Sarwar

Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani alongside a delegation of eight senators from Balochistan called upon Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by senators Sarfaraz Bugti, Shahzaib Durrani, Ahmed Khan, Manzoor Kakad, Anwar Ul Haq Kakad, NaseebUllah among others.

Matters pertaining to Balochistan’s development, sustainability were discussed along with political and governmental issues.

Governor Punjab addressing the delegation said that the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan believes strongly in a united Pakistan and ensured that the province of Punjab was standing firmly behind Balochistan.

Chaudhry Sarwar added that without a doubt, Balochistan’s progress was essential and integral to Pakistan’s progress.

He also said that the government is resolute to take Balochistan and the country forward with the help of its allies.

Sarwar also asked for the cooperation of the country’s political and religious hierarchy to support the government during the times of coronavirus pandemic.

