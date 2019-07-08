LAHORE: Minister for Irrigation Punjab Sardar Mohsin Laghari and Secretary Irrigation Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi visited Khanki Barrage today (Monday) to review and monitor preventive and protective measures against possible floods, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Irrigation Department (PID) has taken preventive measures to tackle possible floods due to torrential rains in the province, said the minister on the occasion.

During the visit, the Minister was briefed about departmental measures in place in case of a natural calamity like floods in the province.

Minister of Irrigation will also visit Qadirabad and review the processes their as part of the trip.

Remove Stagnant Water After Rain To Prevent Dengue Spread: Health Authorities

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Rashid Mehmood Khan asked the residents to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

The healthcare professional said though only two dengue cases have been detected in the year 2019 there was a need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of dengue larvae during the season.

He urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

