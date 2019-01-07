Punjab Food Authority announces annual schedule for inspection

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has announced its yearly schedule for checking of different food items, ARY News reported.

The PFA director general has constituted special teams for water, meat, dairy and food safety.

According to the plan, most of the things would be checked thrice or twice a year, apart from surprise raids.

Production units of meat items such as chicken, fish, beef and mutton will be checked thrice a year.

The PFA DG said grinding units of khoya, desi ghee, murabba, pickle and spices and production units of sauces, ketchup, mayonnaise and sweets & bakers will also be checked thrice in a year.

He said quality of ice cream, frozen desserts, dairy farms; production units of honey, oil, ghee, snacks and nimco; food color, flavors, carbonated drinks, juices, squashes, confectionery items and water plants will be inspected twice a year. Sugar mills, rice mills, cold stores, slaughter houses and poultry farms will also be checked two times in one year.

Biodiesel and Mepco will be inspected four times in a year, he said.

The PFA DG said apart from scheduled checking of all the food points, surprise raids would also be carried out.

