LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 8,636 litres of adulterated milk during checking in the various zones of Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, PFA officials said substandard milk was caught during snap checking in different cities. During the operation as many as 1,817 vehicles loaded with milk were checked in various cities of the province.

As many as 1,562 vehicles loaded with approximately 2,80,335 litres of milk were checked during the drive.

The PFA officials said 907 vehicles were checked in Lahore Zone, 485 in Rawalpindi, 121, Multan and 49 vehicles were checked in Muzaffargarh.

In a separate action in the month of September, last year, the PFA had recovered more than 5,000 litres counterfeit milk and raw material during a raid in Arif Wala.

As per details, the Punjab Food Authority had foiled an attempt to transfer counterfeit milk to Lahore from Arif Wala on a secret tip-off by raiding over a vehicle in the area.

Seeing the team, the owner and driver of the vehicle had managed to flee away from the scene, said Director General Punjab Food Authority.

On April 22, PFA had sealed five eateries and slapped fine over five other restaurants at motorway service checking areas in Lahore.

