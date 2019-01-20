Punjab Food Authority seizes 35,000 spoiled spices in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a large-scale operation headed by Director General Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, seized 35, 000 kilogram spoiled spices and 1,000 kilogram spoiled fruit preserves in Lahore.

The PFA sealed a spice grinding unit and a fruit preserve (murabba/ jam) factory in the city.

The food regulatory body has sealed Abdullah Grinding Unit in Badami Bagh for selling adulterated spices.

“19 thousands red pepper, 17 thousands turmeric powder and raw material have been confiscated from the grinding unit,” the director general PFA said.

He said flawed spices were being prepared at the unit.

On the other hand, a fruit preserve manufacturing factory was sealed for manufacturing fruit preserves from rotten fruits and flawed chemicals.

“350 kg spoiled fruits, 200 kg syrup, 50 kg chemicals, 20kg textile colours and chemical drums have been impounded from the factory,” said the PFA.

The food authority said the drums of fruit preserves were full of mosquitoes and flies.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed the PFA to take effective measures to curb sale of adulterated and sub-standard edibles in the province.

CM Buzdar directed the PFA to keep up its action against sale of adulterated and sub-standard quality food items in the province. “It is responsibility of the state to provide hygienic food.”

Vowing not to let the mafia involved in adulteration of edibles play havoc with human health, he stressed on the need for getting rid of it. He said the Punjab government will extend every possible support to the PFA.

