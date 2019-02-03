Punjab food minister pays surprise visit to Sunday markets, inspects food items

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure provision of quality food, Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Sunday made surprise visits together to Sunday markets in Lahore and inspected food commodities, ARY News reported.

They conducted checking of Sunday markets of Model Bazaar, Township, and Mian Plaza, Johar Town.

Stalls of fruits, vegetables, chicken, fish and spices were also inspected. While, 12 flawed items were seized during checking of milk and spices.

Stale and substandard fish at a stall was confiscated and the stall owner was fined Rs20,000.

Food points of the markets were given final warning against their flawed arrangements.

On January 21, the PFA carried out inspection of various ‘bachat bazaars’ in different districts of the province. The PFA said checking of 548 food stalls was conducted.

At least 88 food stalls were checked in Lahore, while 431 food stalls were checked in Rawalpindi. Checking of 20 stalls in Multan and nine stalls in Muzaffargarh was conducted.

DG PFA Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said rotten vegetables and fruits were seized from food stalls and warning notices were issued to those who had such items on their stalls.

