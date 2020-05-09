Punjab government continues crackdown on wheat hoarding

GUJRANWALA/MANCHANABAD: The Punjab government on Saturday continued its crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of wheat in the province.

In line with the government’s efforts to tighten the noose against smugglers and hoarders, the Gurjanwala’s local administration led by Assistant Commissioner raided a godown in Nowshera Varkhan.

In the action 5,000 sacks full of wheat were seized and moved to the government’s warehouse, while the godown owners were fined.

In another action that took place in Manchanabad, 5,000 wheat sacks mixed with sand were recovered from godown. According to the AC the sacks were about to be transported to the PASSCO centre

Read more: Punjab achieves about 32pc of wheat procurement target: Chohan

Earlier this week, the Punjab government had conducted raids in Attock, Chiniot, Piplan, Sadiqabad, Multan, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin.

A bid to smuggle wheat via Indus River was also thwarted and scores of sacks full of grain were taken into custody.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had said the government would not allow anyone to create an artificial shortage of basic food items by hoarding. Those indulging in such practices in the fasting month of Ramazan are the country’s enemy, he maintained.

Comments

comments