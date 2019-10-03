Punjab Government mulls increased use of solar energy

LAHORE: Punjab government is currently thinking up a strategy to increase the use of solar energy in the province which it seeks to implement throughout.

This was stated by Punjab Minister of Industries and Commerce Main Aslam Iqbal while presiding over a meeting to review possibilities of public-private partnership investment in the solar power sector in Lahore on Thursday.

The Minister asked solar companies to submit a practical plan for the provision of solar energy in industrial estates. He said small industries can also shift on solar energy.

He said that schools, colleges, universities, and public sector institutions are being shifted on the solar systems.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi met Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the overall situation in the country.

During the meeting, both the leaders also deliberated upon the ongoing welfare projects in Punjab. The CM apprised the president about steps being taken by the provincial government to control the spread of dengue disease.

