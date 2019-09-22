Punjab government releases one-year performance report

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led provincial government of Punjab released its one-year performance report here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The performance report will be presented before the Prime Minister Imran Khan after returning to the country from the ongoing visit to the United States (US).

The report stated that the provincial government made landmark decisions to establish children hospitals and nursing colleges in various cities including Mianwali, Attock, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur. Moreover, it is also decided to establish 43 new colleges and six universities to enhance the education sector.

The government is providing Rs3 billion monthly stipend to its citizens aged over 65 years under the Bahimmat Buzurg Programme, whereas, the establishment of 12 shelters houses was completed in all major cities of the province.

The report also stated that Rs200 million are being spent on the welfare of transgender people. More than 10 million saplings were planted across the province under the plantation campaign.

Besides making expenditures in public welfare and development projects, the Punjab government has successfully reduced its expenses up to Rs196 million under its austerity drive over the special directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment disposed of as many as 27,127 complaints of financial wrongdoings and made a historic recovery of Rs108 billion over the last year.

Sharing the anti-corruption establisment’s performance report on his Twitter account, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) foundation has been laid on the elimination of corruption and impartial accountability.

The chief minister reiterated the process of accountability will continue in order to restore the people’s trust in institutions.

