Punjab government seizes 2,550 wheat sacks in Gujranwala

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday continued its clampdown on smuggling and hoarding of wheat and seized 2,550 wheat sacks in Ahmed Nagar, Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

In line with the government’s efforts to tighten the noose against smugglers and hoarders to avoid any crisis of wheat, the local administration led by Deputy Commissioner Wazirabad, Sohail Ashraf, carried out raid at a godown in Ahmed Nagar.

In the action 2,550 sacks full of wheat were taken into custody while the godown owners were fined for Rs0.2 mn.

Earlier this week, the Punjab government had conducted raids in Attock, Chiniot, Piplan, Sadiqabad, Multan, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin.

A bid to smuggle wheat via Indus River was also thwarted and scores of sacks full of grain were taken into custody.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had said the government would not allow anyone to create an artificial shortage of basic food items by hoarding. Those indulging in such practices in the fasting month of Ramazan are the country’s enemy, he maintained.

