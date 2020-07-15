LAHORE: In order to facilitate persons undergoing Covid-19 tests, the Punjab government has started sending the result to the persons directly through SMS on their mobile phones, ARY News reported.

According to details, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has completed the work on an ‘online reports and coronavirus tests project’ in record time.

Punjab Secretary for Primary Healthcare Muhammad Usman Said that the government is delivering COVID-19 results to suspected patients via SMS. He said that more than 130,000 results have been sent via SMS to patients so far.

Muhammad Usman further said that the reports of government laboratories will be available online like private lab-style from now onwards.

553 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 88,045.

Read More: Covid-19 testing drops 60 percent in Punjab: sources

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 17 more people died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 2,043. Thus far, 64,148 patients have been cured of the disease in the province

Earlier on Tuesday, ARY News reported that coronavirus tests carried out by the Punjab government to detect the virus in suspected patients have been reduced by 60 per cent.

According to the report, the Covid-19 tests in Punjab reduced by about 60 percent against its capacity of performing 16,470 tests each day.

The figures available with ARY News showed that the Punjab hospitals have capacity to perform more than 16,000 tests each day. Of them, only 8,175 tests were being carried out at the state-run and private lab.

Comments

comments