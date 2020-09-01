Punjab govt to present its two-year-performance tomorrow

LAHORE: Punjab government would present its two-year performance report before the public on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

The event to be organized at Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam would be led by Finance Minister Punjab Hashim Jawan Bakht, who would shed light on the performance of the provincial departments as Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest on the occasion.

The event highlighting the two-year performance of the incumbent provincial government would also be attended by provincial ministers, secretaries and other concerned officials.

Speaking regarding the event, Usman Buzdar said that they had ensured transparency and rule of law in the province during their two-year-old tenure. “Our zero-tolerance policy towards corruption has borne positive results,” he said.

The chief minister said that they had tackled the challenges of coronavirus, locusts attack and other issues in an amicable manner during the tenure.

“We have carried out activities in previous two years which were not performed even during the previous tenures,” Usman Buzdar said adding that he believes in working hard and practical implementation on the goals rather than showcasing his activities.

He said that they had expedited institutional reforms in the province and provided relief to the masses through the use of technology.

The Punjab government is following the footsteps of the federal government that also unveiled the achievements of the incumbent government on August 18.

A number of key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet held a joint press conference to reveal what the PTI government achieved during two years of its governance.

