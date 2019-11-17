LHC’s verdict based on priorities of federal government: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said Sunday the verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) based on the priorities of the federal government for the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Nawaz Sharif has been given best medical facilities at the hospital and the federal government also wanted to send the former prime minister abroad for his medical treatment.

The governor prayed for the health recovery of Nawaz Sharif and his return to the country soon.

According to the personal physician of the former prime minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he is scheduled to leave Pakistan for London, United Kingdom.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Dr Adnan said that the former premier would leave Pakistan after being declared medically fit and safe to travel, which according to his estimation would take two more days.

The tweet read: “Former PM #NawazSharif is scheduled to travel abroad, to London-UK, for medical treatment within 48 hours once he’s clinically stabilised, made travel-worthy & is safe for air travel. He will make the journey in a fully equipped & medically staffed Air Ambulance; arriving soon.”

Dr Adnan also revealed that Nawaz Sharif would be travelling in an air ambulance along with capable medical staff, all the resources are to arrive in Pakistan soon.

Official spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mariyam Aurangzaib also echoed the sentiments and said that the PMLN Supremo, Nawaz Sharif would indeed fly out of Pakistan on Tuesday.

On November 16, the Lahore High Court had allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government,

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

