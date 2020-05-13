Delegation of public transporters calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE: A delegation of All Pakistan Public Transport called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The transporters’ delegation apprised Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar regarding the issues being faced by the transport owners due to suspension of public transport amid coronavirus pandemic which created severe financial problems and unemployment.

Governor Sarwar said that lockdown measures were being implemented around the world to prevent the lives of people from COVID-19.

He admitted that unemployment rate surged due to lockdown, however, the government is now easing restrictions in order to provide relief to the nationals.

Chaudhry Sarwar stressed citizens to adopt precautionary measures to defeat COVID-19. He clarified that people must stay inside their homes and maintain social distancing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal cabinet had decided to further relax the restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown across the country and hinted to resume inter-provincial transport and train service.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet members had shown agreement to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures during the latest session chaired by PM Imran Khan yesterday.

During the meeting, PM Khan remarked that he was not in favour of imposing lockdown from the very first day, however, the federal government will further remove restrictions.

The premier hinted to resume inter-provincial public transport and train service in the next phase. He said that consultations will be held with all provinces for the resumption of transport facilities to the nationals.

“We are mainly focused to convince people to strict follow standard operating procedures (SOP) and adopt all precautionary measures [against COVID-19 pandemic].”

Comments

comments