Punjab Governor, CM Buzdar express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday participated in a rally organised to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, ARY News reported on Friday.

Provincial ministers, including Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasir Humayun, Anser Majeed Khan, Hashim Jawan Bakht, PTI Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry, the chief secretary and inspector general Punjab police participated in the rally.

A large number of people from all walks of life were also present.

Similarly, on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a big rally under the leadership of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taken out from Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly and marched on Khyber Road to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Read More: Nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

The rally was taken out from KP Assembly to Secretariat Chowk was also attended by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Provincial Ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Chief Minister, MPAs, civil society, government employees, officials of civil secretariat, students, academicians and others people in large numbers.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan addressing the rally said, “Our Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. Approximately eight million Kashmiris for the last four weeks have been locked under curfew.”

He added that the purpose of ‘Kashmir Hour’ was to send a message from Pakistan that until Kashmiris get their freedom we [Pakistanis] would continue to stand with them. “We will stand with them till the last breath.”

It must be noted that the whole nation observed Kashmir Hour today (Friday) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments