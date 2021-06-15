Punjab Governor House saves Rs13.6m under austerity drive in FY20

LAHORE: Governor House Punjab under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive has saved Rs13.6 million during FY2020-21, ARY News reported quoting well-informed sources.

Sources say the Governor House Punjab following the PM’s austerity drive only spent Rs2 million in the FY2020-21 despite the budget of Rs15.6 million. Rs13.6 million were saved by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The governor used to check the expenditures of the house on a monthly basis that helped in saving a huge amount. Sources further said the visitors are only being offered tea with biscuits at the Governor House Punjab after Chaudhry Sarwar has assumed charge of his office.

It was further learnt by ARY News that the governor has directed the staff to further minimize the expenses.

Read more: Austerity drive: Rs108 million ‘saved’ by PM House during three years

In September 2020, it emerged that the present government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reduced the expenses of the Prime Minister (PM) House up to 68 per cent under its austerity measures.

Imran Khan fulfilled his promises for adopting austerity measures after making a record cut in PM House’s expenses by 68 per cent.

The expenses of staff and other expenditures of the PM House visibly reduced from over Rs500 million to Rs310 during the last two years.

Comments

comments