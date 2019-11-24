Punjab governor inquires health of Naeemul Haque

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday visited ailing Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque to inquire after his health, ARY News reported.

As per details, Punjab governor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan visited the house of PTI leader and inquired about his health.

The PTI leaders prayed for the quick recovery of the Naeemul Haque.

Naeemul Haque is the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs. He is also co-founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and has served as its Central Information Secretary and President of PTI Sindh.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited ailing Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haque to inquire after his health.

Terming Haque as an asset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the foreign minister said Haque’s contributions to the party cannot be ruled out. “He is one of the pioneer members of the PTI.”

