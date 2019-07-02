PM Imran, Punjab Governor discuss overall political situation of province

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, matters related to the overall political situation of Punjab and other issues came under discussion during the meeting.

It must be noted that PM Khan had specially summoned Punjab governor for the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said the foundation of prosperous and corruption-free Pakistan has been laid.

In his statement issued from Lahore on Tuesday, the Punjab chief executive said wrong policies of the past rulers plunged country into hard times.

“The national cause was sacrificed to gain personal benefits”, Buzdar continued.

He said what passed rulers sow yesterday, are reaping it today and added there is no future of those who are making hue and cries.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar had said masses want strict accountability of the corrupt people.

People want exemplary punishment to those who looted national kitty and plunged country into such position, he continued.

The looters will not be allowed to walk away at any cost as they have dented the country’s economy with their wrongdoings.

Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) movement against corruption has started delivering fruits and ruled out any chances of financial irregularities in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

