Punjab govt plans to abolish anti-terrorism court: sources

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to abolish anti-terrorism courts in the province, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to details, it was suggested from the provincial authorities to transfer the powers of the anti-terrorism courts at the district level.

According to the provincial home department, the issue to abolish anti-terrorism courts would be discussed in the provincial cabinet meeting on August 12.

According to sources, earlier, the cabinet meeting was scheduled for August 11, however, it was postponed after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was summoned in a case pertaining to awarding license of liquor after receiving bribe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-terrorism courts were established in the country to expedite cases against heinous criminal activities.

In another progress towards tackling terrorism in the country, the National Assembly today passed FATF-related bills aimed at checking money laundering and terror financing after the government and the opposition evolved consensus paving the way for their smooth passage from the house.

The house approved the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill 2020.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said terror financing and money laundering are the menaces that Pakistan has to confront and weed out. He said the government held a lengthy discussion with opposition parties to develop a consensus on FATF-related legislation.

