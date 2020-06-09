Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Punjab govt bans direct purchase of Actemra drug treating COVID-19 patients

punjab government Actemra drug

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday banned the direct purchase of Actemra drug treating critically ill Covid-19 patients, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Punjab Health Department has issued directives regarding the purchase of Actemra drug for coronavirus patients.

A letter by health department reads that several private hospitals in Punjab started purchasing COVID-19 drug without taking permission from the government.

If any hospital wants to purchase the drug they have to take approval first from secretary healthcare, reads the letter.

Read More: Anti-viral drug effective against coronavirus, study finds

The Punjab Secretary Healthcare has issued directives to all heads of hospitals across the province.

Last month, the Punjab government approved the use of Actemra, a life-saving drug, for treating critically ill Covid-19 patients in the wake of a sudden rise in the death rate reported by state-run hospitals across the province.

The 400mg injectable drug — an interleukin-6 inhibitor which goes by the generic name of tocilizumab — will be prescribed to patients who develop lung complications and an abnormal level of IL-6 in the blood.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Punjab reports record 48 deaths by COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Pakistan

750 more people recovered from coronavirus in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

Pakistan

Policeman accidentally fires rocket in Peshawar

Pakistan

NED University announces reduction in fees amid COVID-19


ARY NEWS URDU