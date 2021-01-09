Punjab govt blames Covid spread on PDM as province marks 21 new deaths

LAHORE: Sharing daily provincial Covid statistics on Saturday, the special assistant to chief minister on information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Punjab conceded 600 new daily cases, ARY News reported.

The Punjab SACM on information shared the number of new daily deaths due to novel coronavirus to be 21 taking overall death toll to 4,242 across the province.

She blamed the Pakistan Democratic Movement for Covid spread as total number of infections in the province have reached 144,111.

In the 24-hour span today, a total of 15,438 tests were conducted throughout the province, she said.

It may be noted that so far 2,581,317 tests have been conducted in the province since the outbreak of the global pandemic in Pakistan.

Separately in Sindh, the daily numbers for Covid infections displayed a visible uptick in as 1505 new cases have emerged today.

Cases to have emerged today are 50 per cent more than those diagnosed just a day ago, while the news daily fatalities stand at 14, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He shared with media that 14,572 new samples were tested today which means the positivity ratio has reached 10 pc today.

