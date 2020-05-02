Punjab govt plans to resume business activities before Eid: sources

LAHORE: Business activities are likely to resume in the Punjab province before Eid as the provincial government plans to ease coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources within the provincial government, the businesses will be allowed to operate within a few days. Under the ease in restrictions on movements, the chain and retail industry will also be allowed to operate, they said.

“We are taking necessary preventive measures to avoid any outbreak after resuming the activities,” they said adding that soon the businesses would be allowed to operate after adopting preventive measures.

It is pertinent to mention here that stressing the need for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep the wheel of economy turning, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said on Sunday Pakistan cannot afford a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance from day one is that a complete lockdown is not possible in the country. He added the Sindh government has also realised that a strict lockdown cannot be enforced.

He maintained the government will take along all the federating units to the coronavirus situation.

“We want a lockdown that prevents people from gathering at public places and keeps the wheel of economy turning,” Shibli Faraz said.

He regretted that the government was criticised over its decision to enforce a smart lockdown, adding the government’s foremost priority is to ensure the well-being of the labour class.

The minister said the government brought in a programme to financially assist labourers who had to bear the brunt of the complete lockdown in the country.

