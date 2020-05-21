Punjab govt decides to increase business hours ahead of Eid

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday decided to increase business hours of markets and shopping malls following the demand from the traders’ community ahead of Eid, ARY News reported.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said all markets in the province will remain till 10:00 pm from tomorrow (Friday).

He said that the Punjab government has also reopened all shrines for visitors. The shrines will remain open for 24 hours, he said.

Mian Aslam said that the government was holding negotiations with the transporters for the resumption of public transport at motorways.

On May 19, Punjab govt issued a notification to open all kinds of Shopping Plazas and malls in the province. Provincial Cabinet Committee against Coronavirus issued the notification on the matter.

According to the notification, shopping malls/plazas may remain open from morning 9am till 5pm in the evening throughout the week.

The notification directed mall authorities to keep play areas and food courts inside the establishment nonoperational for the time being.

The notification also allowed small shops and businesses to resume operations throughout the week from 9am in the morning till 5pm in the evening.

