Punjab govt constitutes committee to monitor coronavirus cases

LAHORE: Punjab government has constituted a cabinet committee to monitor suspicious cases of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An eight-member cabinet committee has been constituted by the Punjab government to monitor coronavirus cases. The committee headed by Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid will remain in contact with the federal government, international agencies and concerned institutions.

According to the notification, the committee will be responsible to monitor hospitals and suspicious cases of coronavirus across the province besides taking necessary steps for screening and prevention of the citizens. The committee is also tasked to ensure supplies of medicines and kits, as well as the organisation of awareness and training workshops.

In China, the total number of confirmed deaths from the newly identified pathogen, coronavirus, in the country rose by 38 to 170 and infections also jumped. Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases of infection as of the end of Wednesday, mostly in Hubei province where the death toll rose by 37 to 162.

Earlier on Wednesday, two suspected cases of deadly novel coronavirus (NCV) had been reported in Lahore.

Sources said that a woman aged 23 and her three-year-old son with symptoms of deadly coronavirus were admitted at the Services Hospital in Lahore. Their blood samples have been sent to a laboratory for confirmation of the deadly virus.

Earlier on January 25, the first case of coronavirus had been diagnosed in Multan after a man showing symptoms of the deadly virus was admitted to Nishtar Hospital.

According to sources, the coronavirus patient first travelled from China to Dubai and had reached in Karachi on January 21. After landing in Karachi he had left for Multan through Pakistan International Airline flight PK-332.

A patient whose identification was unknown had been shifted to Nishtar Hospital after his condition had turned deteriorated. He had been shifted to the isolation ward.

