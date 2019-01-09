Punjab govt decides to accelerate drive against helmet violators

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to strictly implement the instruction of wearing helmets by the motorcyclists across the province.

As part of the helmet campaign, the Punjab Home Department directed to seize the bikes of those riding without helmet, said sources.

The additional home secretary directed the DIG traffic to take strict actions against the people riding without helmets. He also ordered to take actions against the petrol pumps selling petrol to the motorcyclists riding without helmets.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC), on December 27, had given strict directions that pumps will not sell fuel to any motorcyclist who is not wearing safety helmets. The court had also warned of a legal action against the pumps who are found to be violating the order.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had declared it mandatory for pillion riders to wear helmets from December 1.

However it is observed that due to non-adherence to safety measures, especially putting on safety helmets, the ratio for motorcyclists dying from road accidents dramatically increases across the country.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had also hailed the initiative. “Brilliant idea, in Lahore implementation of the helmet law, led to a 63 per cent reduction in head injuries, this idea is even better,” Chaudhry wrote back on Twitter.

