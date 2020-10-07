Punjab govt takes ‘important decisions’ ahead of PDM protests

LAHORE: The Punjab authorities have taken important decisions for maintaining law and order ahead of protests announced by opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and summoned reports by concerned departments, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Police Special Branch has been given a task to present a report on a daily basis regarding the law and order situation of the province. The decisions were taken during a session of a sub-committee of law and order of the Punjab cabinet.

It is decided to take strict action against those trying to disturb peace situation across the province.

Sources added that concerned authorities have been directed to prepare ‘separate lists’ of political activities associated with the major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

A report was sought regarding the venues of the opposition rallies to ascertain the estimation of the number of people and names of political activists who are deputed for the provision of food and transport facilities to the protestors.

Moreover, another report was sought regarding the opposition leaders and workers who are facing cases. sources said.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, additional chief secretary interior, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police and others.

During the session, Raja Basharat said that the measures for maintaining law and order were reviewed and nobody will be allowed to violate the government’s orders and law.

It emerged earlier that the opposition parties under the flag Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were mulling over starting a series of protests against the government from Quetta, however, it was rescheduled from October 11 to October 18.

Moreover, a separate rally by the JUI-F that was scheduled to take place in Quetta on October 25 has also been postponed. No alternate date was provided.

In Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz is likely to address a public gathering in Gujranwala on October 16, according to a party leader Rana Sanaullah.

