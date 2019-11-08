Punjab govt to deliver eatables at doorstep

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to start a home delivery system in five big cities of province to ensure the availability of eatables at fixed prices in the province.

Presiding over a meeting to review steps to control prices in Lahore today, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that initially home delivery system would be launched in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan as a pilot project.

He said that Qeemat Punjab App had been developed to monitor prices and effectively address complaints of consumers and the facility of online purchase of commodities at fixed rates would now also be provided through this app.

He asked the officers to enhance awareness among people to fully benefit from Qeemat Punjab App.

The chief secretary said that two farmer markets would be established at the Tehsil level in every district.

He directed that stern action be taken against profiteers, hoarders and those creating artificial dearness. He directed the officers to keep a strict check on wholesalers rather than shopkeepers because it would help stabilize prices.

He directed that administrative officers must oversee the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets in districts, besides keeping a check on demand and supply of commodities, which is a key factor in controlling prices.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments including Agriculture and Industries, Chairman PITB and officers concerned.

