Punjab govt extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Thursday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Punjab for another 15 days till June 30, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Health Department, all the markets, shopping malls and shops will remain open till 8 pm.

Medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods and the food delivery service are exempted from the restrictions, read the notification.

All indoor public gatherings, marriage ceremonies and social events will remain banned across the province.

Only vindicated people will be allowed to enter shrines. However the shrines will be opened for people aged 30 years and above.

Earlier on May 20, the Punjab government had extended the period of COVID-19 lockdown in the province till June 15.

A notification had been issued by the Punjab Health Department regarding the extension of the COVID-19 restrictions amid the third wave of the Covid-19. Under the new notification, the trade activities would be allowed to be continued till 8:00 pm in the province.

The provincial authorities had exempted medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods, food delivery service from the restrictions.

