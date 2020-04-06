LAHORE: Government of Punjab on Monday announced the extension of its novel coronavirus related ongoing lockdown by seven more days, ARY News reported.

Ministry for Interior, Punjab issued a notification on the matter formalising the decisions.

According to the notification the coronavirus triggered lockdown will now persist till 5pm, April 14.

Before the extension, provincial lockdown was supposed to conclude tomorrow, April 7.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said he cannot make any prediction regarding the end or continuation of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said that no predictions could be made regarding the restrictions amid COVID-19 crisis would be lifted after April 14 or not. He added that the decision regarding the lockdown will be taken this week by the federal government.

