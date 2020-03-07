Punjab govt decided against extension in Nawaz Sharif’s bail, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about rejection of extension in bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources privy to the development said, the Punjab government has apprised the IHC about its decision not to extend Nawaz Sharif’s bail through a letter.

The former prime minister has failed to convince the provincial government for extension in his bail on the medical grounds.

Read more: Govt seeks deportation of Nawaz Sharif from London

The PML-N leaders failed to provide fresh reports of their party supremo and the extension in bail was rejected on the recommendation of the committee.

It may be noted that the former prime minister was awarded bail on the medical grounds by the LHC and was allowed to fly to London for his treatment.

Earlier this week, the government of Pakistan had sought deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

Read more: Federal govt asked to act against Nawaz post bail extension decision

Sources privy to the development said, a letter had been penned to the British government through Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on the recommendation of the Punjab government, which had decided against to extend PML-N supremo’s bail.

Nawaz Sharif is convicted and he is no more on the bail, therefore, he should be deported to Pakistan, the letter reads.

