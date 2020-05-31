Punjab govt notifies fines over SOPs violations amid coronavirus pandemic  

LAHORE: Punjab government on Sunday notified fines to be imposed against those violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to avoid spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The notification issued by the provincial government imposed Rs 500 fine on anyone refusing to wear masks at public places.

Those violating home quarantine restrictions will have to pay a fine of upto Rs 2000 while spitting at public places would lead to a fine of Rs 500.

The shopkeepers will have to pay a fine of Rs 2000 if social distancing SOPs are not followed at the place.

Vehicles including public transport owners will have to face the brunt in case of violation of SOPs in their vehicles. The bus owners will be fined Rs 3000 while car and rickshaw and motorcycle owners will have to pay a fine of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 respectively in case of violations.

Pakistan reports record 88 coronavirus deaths in single day, cases jump to 69,496

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab reported 36 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 475, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 952 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 25,056.

Of the new infections, 534 were detected in Lahore.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 6,9071while a total of 233,685 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

