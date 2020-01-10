Punjab Govt increased its health budget by 27 percent: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday announced that the provincial government has increased its health budget by 27 percent, ARY News reported

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore today (Friday) to review the performance of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and ongoing progress of health sector projects.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the solution to health problems including dengue lies in proper usage of available resources.

This he said while talking in an international conference on dengue organised by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare in Lahore.

The conference is being held with an aim to devise joint strategies with other countries of the region facing the dengue epidemic.

International experts on virology, public health, epidemiology, and virology are in attendance at the conference, who are sharing their latest research with the local experts.

Experts from Public and private universities, related organizations, other stakeholders as well as prominent figures from all walks of life are attending the Conference.

