Anti-state remarks: Punjab govt moves LHC against bail of Javed Latif

LAHORE: Punjab government has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday against the release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif on bail from a session court in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks, ARY NEWS reported.

The prosecutor general Punjab has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the release of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on bail.

The prosecutor took a plea before the Lahore High Court (LHC) that MNA Mian Javed Latif made a speech against state institutions. “The session court approved his bail plea while neglecting the facts in the case,” he pleaded.

On June 09, a sessions court granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Hafizur Rehman approved the PML-N leader’s bail subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, who represented the accused, stated before the court that his client is a political worker. A treason case has been filed against member of national assembly (MNA) Javed Latif on ill-founded accusations, he added.

The applicant, who is a member of the National Assembly, is in jail on judicial remand, the lawyer said, adding the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on the basis of his statement in a TV show. Aside from two, all sections incorporated in the case are bailable offences, he argued.

