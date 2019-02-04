LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to initiate a dialogue with international donor agencies with an aim to resolve different urban issues faced by the province, ARY News reported Monday.

The provincial government will reach out to World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other global institutions.

Senior Minister Punjab, Aleem Khan, will meet representatives of donors and take them into confidence regarding ongoing and future development projects.

The foreign institutions will be briefed by the priorities of the incumbent government. The senior minister and representatives of donor agencies will exchange views on grants for uplift projects in big cities.

Talks will also be held on social sector reforms. According to Aleem Khan, resolution of several urban issues was also on the cards.

He said foreign donors would also be told about water projects for rural areas and a round-table conference is also expected in this regard.

Khan said donor agencies had complete confidence in the government of Imran Khan. “We will also take different donors on board regarding the ongoing uplift projects.

He stressed that the PTI government would move forward with a vision. The provincial government has also sought details from local government department and planning and development department regarding ongoing development schemes.

