LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday that personal protective equipment (PPE) has been provided to five major hospitals in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The equipment received from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was handed over to Lahore General Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Children’s Hospital and the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The department said the equipment included 16,884 suits, 142,644 masks, 126,700 gloves, 2,590 goggles, 2,306 face shields, 8,767 headcaps, and 8,036 shoes.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza took exception to misuse of N95 masks saying not everyone needs these masks and that only frontline health workers are eligible to use them.

He said half of the 5,000 Covid-19 patients contracted the infection locally.

Dr Zafar Mirza said a total of 255 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours with 14 deaths from the contagion in the country. He warned that the figure may increase in the days to come, if social distancing and other preventive measures are not adopted by the people.

He said 1,026 people have recovered completely, while 1,414 are hospitalised with 37 in critical condition.

