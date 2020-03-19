Punjab govt bans private parties at home amid coronavirus fear

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday went ahead with more restrictions on movement amid rising coronavirus tally in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, section 144 was imposed in the province banning all private gatherings within the residential premises.

“The ban will remain effective till April 04 with immediate effect from Thursday,” said a notification issued by additional chief secretary home after the province saw 45 new cases in a day today.

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced that health emergency has been declared in the province besides imposition of Section 144 to bar gatherings and crowd from the public places.

CM Usman Buzdar made the statement upon his arrival in Multan after visiting Dera Ghazi Khan for reviewing the government’s measures to contain coronavirus. The chief minister was accompanied by Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and they were received by the commissioner and the regional police officer (RPO) at the airport.

While talking to journalists, CM Buzdar said the authorities have imposed a ban on arrivals in tourism places and the provincial government is taking all necessary steps to fight COVID-19.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally climbs to 377

He said, “Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will remain closed across Punjab from 10:00 pm except for markets. We have dispatched Rs236 million funds to the provincial health department and also decided to establish Rs5 million special fund.”

“The government will immediately establish a field hospital if it will find it necessary in view of coronavirus patients. Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspected facilities being provided to the citizens while the authorities will further improve medical facilities in quarantine zones. We will fully cooperate with the Balochistan government and I will also contact the chief minister.”

