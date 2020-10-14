No one would be allowed to damage govt properties, says Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday reiterated that no one would be allowed to damage government properties during the protest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

This he said while chairing an emergency meeting to review the law and order situation of the province ahead of the oppositions’ protest. Government has no issue with the peaceful protest of the opposition, but no one would be allowed to disturb the law and order situation, Bashrat said.

The meeting decided in principle not to allow protestors to vandalize government properties. Sources added that list of the active workers of the opposition parties’ workers was also presented in the meeting.

The opposition parties are preparing to hold first power show in Gujranwala to kick-off their anti-government movement.

On October 7, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would hold its first rally in Gujranwala on October 16.

Talking to media along with the JUI-F delegation, who called the PML-N leaders in Jati Umra, Maryam Nawaz had said that she would also extend an invitation to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the rally.

