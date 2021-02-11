LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to set up 309 Ramzan bazaars in the province to provide maximum relief to the common man, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in the meeting of a committee set up to prepare recommendations for the Ramzan Package here on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed various proposals regarding prices of essential commodities and the provision of subsidy on them.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Punjab government had taken all possible steps to normalize the wheat and flour situation across the province and the Prime Minister’s initiative to import wheat proved decisive in this regard.

He mentioned that all required arrangements would also be made ahead of the holy month while flour would be provided in the Ramzan bazaars at less than the fixed price.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that steps were being taken to provide maximum relief to the common man in the holy month and 309 Ramzan bazaars would be set up in the province from 25th of Shaban.

