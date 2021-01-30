Punjab govt to regularize 50,000 contractual employees

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to regularize the services of over 50,000 contractual and work-charged employees, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the authorities concerned to regularize the contractual employees working in different ministries and divisions in the province.

The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to submit a summary in this regard after collecting data from all the provincial departments, the sources said, adding that the summary to be tabled in the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Last year in November, the Punjab government had decided to regularize more than 30,000 contract-based workers in the province.

Sources privy to the development had said that the provincial government sought details of the contract workers from different departments of the province. The regularization would take place phase-wise, the sources had added.

