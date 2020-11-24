Punjab govt approves release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza on parole: sources

LAHORE: Punjab government on Tuesday gave a nod to release PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on parole over the death of the former’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar in London, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the approval for their release was given by the Punjab cabinet, where it was decided to release the father-son duo for five days to attend the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

They would be released as soon as the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar would reach Lahore from London, the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have submitted applications for their release on parole to the deputy commissioners earlier in the day.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ataullah Tarrar submitted the plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The petition sought immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz from jail to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar and to receive the people that will come from every part of the country to condole with them.

It further sought the release of two PML-N leaders from jail on parole for two weeks.

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s death

The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif has passed away in London on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar announced the tragic news on Twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s mother has passed away.”

Tarar said Suleman Shehbaz informed about the demise of Shamim Akhtar from London via phone and added that steps are being taken to shift her body to Pakistan.

