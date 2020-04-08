Punjab govt decides to reopen OPDs at all hospitals

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of the Supreme Court, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen outdoor patients departments (OPDs) at all the private and public sector hospitals to facilitate the patients, ARY News reported.

In a letter, Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education Department Lahore has directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission’s CEO to ensure that the OPDs at all the public and private hospitals were providing services to the patients.

The Healthcare commission has been directed to ensure that those patients who were suffering from other disease apart from novel coronavirus should also be treated at the OPDs.

The hospitals were also directed to ensure proper precautionary measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Earlier on March 22, amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab government had decided to shut out-patient departments (OPDs) at all the public sector hospitals for the patients of Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) to facilitate the people infected with the deadly virus.

In a notification, the provincial health department had directed all the government hospitals to close OPDs for the patients of ENT and skin. The hospitals had also cancelled the scheduled surgeries of eye patients.

