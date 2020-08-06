Punjab govt withdraws notification to reopen parks

LAHORE: Punjab government has withdrawn a notification to reopen public and amusement parks in the province despite a declining coronavirus trend, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

Parks and Horticulture department of the province issued a notification earlier in the day to reopen parks from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

It read that those visiting recreation grounds would have to strictly implement upon the coronavirus SOPs and anyone visiting it without a face mask will not be allowed to enter the premises.

However, within an hour, the department withdrew the notification and issued fresh orders imposing a ban on any activity at the parks.

The fresh order said that any decision on reopening of the parks is linked with the recommendations to be received from the secretary health Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that public recreation grounds of the capital city of the Punjab province, Lahore, were opened after 75-day closure on June 05.

A day before the reopening, the Director-General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Muzaffar Khan Sial, had announced that the provincial government decided to reopen public parks in Lahore. The opening time will be 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Sial had added that they will be reopened under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) finalized by the provincial health department. The citizens would be allowed to enter into them after wearing face masks and gloves which is mandatory to follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The DG PHA had appealed to the citizens to strictly follow precautionary measures and social distancing while visiting the public parks.

