Alert issued over second COVID-19 wave as Punjab ministers, officials infected

LAHORE: Punjab government has issued an official threat over concerns of a second wave of COVID-19 in the province as a number of provincial ministers and bureaucrats have contracted the virus in the last couple of days, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Punjab government has issued an official threat over concerns that rising violations of the COVID-19 SOPs in the province could result in a second wave of the virus in the country.

According to sources, the alert was issued as a number of ministers and provincial bureaucrats have contracted COVID-19 in the last few days. The ministers who remain infected from coronavirus included Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, and Aleem Khan.

The officials who have contracted the infection included chairman planning and development and secretary Punjab Assembly.

Read More: 11 people die of coronavirus in Punjab during 24 hours: Usman Buzdar

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the active cases of COVID-19 have increased up to 2016 with the emergence of 130 new infections and two deaths during the last 24 hours.

CM Usman Buzdar said in a statement that 2,283 patients have died of coronavirus so far, whereas, 11,672 tests were conducted within one day. 97,002 out of 101,301 patients have recovered from the virus, he added.

