LAHORE: A meeting of the sub-committee of the Punjab cabinet on tackling coronavirus was held on Wednesday where measures needed to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 were reviewed, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting mulled over the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs in educational institutes and business centers.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while expressing caution that public gatherings could become hotspots of COVID-19 during the meeting said that safeguarding citizens’ lives and health was amongst their top priorities.

He urged upon the people to avoid visiting large gatherings to evade the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. “People should act responsibly and should not shun precautionary measures,” the law minister said adding that the government would strictly implement upon the SOPs.

Raja Basharat said that since the government is responsible to tackle COVID-19 spread, they would take all needed measures in the interest of the province.

Secretary Health also briefed the meeting on the current situation of COVID-19 in the province and facilities available at the hospitals.

Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that the COVID-19 patients are increasing with each passing day in the province while the number of patients being treated at the hospitals has also witnessed a surge.

“It is in the interest of the masses to implement upon the SOPs,” Yasmin Rashid said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab earlier in the day reported 122 new cases of novel coronavirus and six deaths by the disease during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province has reached 101,014 with the addition of 122 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The death count by COVID-19 in Punjab has reached 2,270 as six more patients died from the disease in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson said.

